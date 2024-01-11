AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares $0.12 Jan 24 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a jan 24 dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $106,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

