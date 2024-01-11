Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Agronomics Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:AGNMF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.16. 64,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,700. Agronomics has a 12 month low of 0.10 and a 12 month high of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of 0.13.

Get Agronomics alerts:

Agronomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.