Aion (AION) Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $441.89 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00116999 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00035072 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022786 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003868 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002086 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

