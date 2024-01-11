Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

