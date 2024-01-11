Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the December 15th total of 919,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deep-water risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.
