Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the December 15th total of 919,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

OTCMKTS AKRTF remained flat at $4.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

(Get Free Report)

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deep-water risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.