Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $112,083,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,302,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,411,000 after acquiring an additional 647,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

Read Our Latest Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.