Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

ACI stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.