Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Posts Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

