Algorand Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $119.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00084808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00027813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000955 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,040,807,398 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

