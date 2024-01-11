Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $125.04 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,258 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $125,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,199.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,092.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $940.62. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $584.44 and a 52-week high of $1,200.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,003.50.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,997 shares of company stock valued at $26,859,397 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

