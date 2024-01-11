Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,859 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $92,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

