Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $94,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $165.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.80. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

