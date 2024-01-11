Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 1,193,882 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,803,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,193,882 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $120,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,494,000 after acquiring an additional 513,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,807 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

