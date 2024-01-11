Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 120,816 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,996,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,816 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.23% of Marvell Technology worth $108,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of -97.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,557,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Roth Mkm began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

