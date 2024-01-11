Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,519 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.91% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $116,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $65.41.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

