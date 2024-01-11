Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, an increase of 509.0% from the December 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alstom Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Alstom stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.08.
About Alstom
