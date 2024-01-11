Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, an increase of 509.0% from the December 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alstom Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Alstom stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Get Alstom alerts:

About Alstom

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.