Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE MO opened at $41.04 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.