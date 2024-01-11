Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the December 15th total of 440,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,643,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amarantus BioScience Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMBS remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 325,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,456. Amarantus BioScience has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

