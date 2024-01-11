América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 870,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 756,611 shares.The stock last traded at $18.17 and had previously closed at $18.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in América Móvil by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth $31,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

