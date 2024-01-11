American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

