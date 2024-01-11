American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,608.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

