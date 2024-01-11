American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMS stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.69.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%.
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
