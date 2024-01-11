Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.70. The stock had a trading volume of 721,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,214. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.50.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

