Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lessened by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $188.37 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

