Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Target Price at GBX 491.67

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 491.67 ($6.27).

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.28) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Barratt Developments

BDEV opened at GBX 554 ($7.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 518.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 463.61. The company has a market cap of £5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,044.15, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.62. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 384.15 ($4.90) and a one year high of GBX 582.60 ($7.43).

In related news, insider Caroline Silver bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £39,700 ($50,605.48). Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

