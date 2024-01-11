Analysts Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) PT at $235.00

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.19.

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $244.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $252.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 273.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

