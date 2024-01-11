Analysts Set NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) PT at $47.27

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% during the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $106,425,000 after buying an additional 1,404,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after purchasing an additional 774,665 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 525,185 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 522,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $77.21.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

