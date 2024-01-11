Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Price Target at $232.44

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.44.

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RenaissanceRe

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,623,000 after acquiring an additional 704,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,935,000 after purchasing an additional 440,083 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $75,541,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5,777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,413,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $200.81 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.31 and a 200 day moving average of $199.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($9.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 34.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.