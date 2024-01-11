Analyzing Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inventergy Global and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A KORE Group -75.83% -55.37% -12.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inventergy Global and KORE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KORE Group $266.56 million 0.32 -$106.20 million ($2.48) -0.40

Analyst Ratings

Inventergy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inventergy Global and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

KORE Group has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 185.69%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

