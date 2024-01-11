Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average is $123.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

