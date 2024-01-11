Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $58.91 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

