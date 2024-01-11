Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $471.95 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $499.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.50 and its 200-day moving average is $454.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

