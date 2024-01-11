Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $266.82 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Ankr has a total market cap of $266.82 million and $29.68 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02611388 USD and is up 8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $27,525,886.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

