ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ANPDY traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $222.43 and a fifty-two week high of $396.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.86 and its 200-day moving average is $267.71.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

