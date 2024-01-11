Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up to $34.16

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.16, but opened at $35.29. Appian shares last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 97,157 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Appian alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Appian

Appian Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Appian had a negative return on equity of 124.95% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $26,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,611,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,383,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,052,524 shares of company stock worth $112,421,141. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Appian by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.