Applied Capital LLC FL Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 328,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 96.9% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

