Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

APDN stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.41% and a negative return on equity of 142.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

