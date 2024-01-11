Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 2,292 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.5% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,840 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.