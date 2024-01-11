Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,397 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after buying an additional 1,216,009 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,561,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 130,206 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.