Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000.

Shares of IBDW opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

