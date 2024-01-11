Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 277.4% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 43,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 78,098 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS IBML opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

