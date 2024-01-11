Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $79.23 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

