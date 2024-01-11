Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,284,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,547,000 after buying an additional 4,497,617 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after buying an additional 4,333,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,374,000 after buying an additional 3,687,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $80.63 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $522.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

