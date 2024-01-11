Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after acquiring an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.57 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

