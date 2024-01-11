Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 160 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $3,075,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,871,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $3,075,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,871,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $264.12 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.16 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The stock has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day moving average is $223.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

