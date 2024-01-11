Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 182 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $135.10 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.57. The company has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.