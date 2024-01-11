Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMBP. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.63.

AMBP stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 0.38%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after buying an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,893 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $5,326,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

