Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Management worth $17,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ARES traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,110. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.26%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

