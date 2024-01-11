Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMID traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.28. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $30.61.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Argent Mid Cap ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.64%.

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

