Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price Up 19.5% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) rose 19.5% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as C$32.90 and last traded at C$31.63. Approximately 630,967 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 543,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.46.
The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATZ shares. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities upgraded Aritzia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.00.
Aritzia Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
