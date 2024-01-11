Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price Up 19.5% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) rose 19.5% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as C$32.90 and last traded at C$31.63. Approximately 630,967 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 543,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.46.

The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATZ shares. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities upgraded Aritzia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.00.

Aritzia Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.